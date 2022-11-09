DEADWOOD - Margaret Eleanor (Logan) Sulentic, "Nanny", was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and hardworking businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022.

She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.

Margaret was born in DeSmet, SD, December 10, 1926, to William and Mary Logan. She attended a country school through 8th grade and graduated from DeSmet High School in 1944. After high school, she worked as a telephone company operator until her marriage to Joseph Sulentic on June 15, 1950.

She and Joe lived in Huron, SD, until 1954, when they purchased the ABC Business Supply, and moved to Deadwood, SD. That began a 62-year ownership of that business. Additionally, they owned and operated the Deadwood Gulch Art Gallery and Chinese Tunnel Tours from 1967 to December of 1987, when the Syndicate Fire destroyed both businesses. Within days of the fire, with pen, paper and a phone, they got the ABC back up and running.

Margaret was a staunch supporter of all-things Deadwood. She was active in Historic Preservation from 1988 to 1996; Neighborhood Housing; and Economic Development. Margaret was honored to receive the Nell Perrigoue Award for being a strong supporter of Deadwood. Until her death she continued to be keenly interested in any activities, building construction or happenings around Deadwood.

She was a longtime member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Altar Society and Catholic Order of Foresters. Her commitment to her faith guided her life.

She had many decades of love for the Deadwood Recreation Center. She claimed that her daily exercise in the pool was the reason for her fitness and longevity. Despite keeping her kids involved in sports activities she preferred a game of Bridge or Pinochle.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Joseph who died in 2009; a granddaughter Angel Sulentic; four brothers: Thomas, Charles, William and Jack; and her sister Mary.

Margaret is survived by her five children: Paula (Michael) Richard, David (Rhonda) Sulentic, Sharon (Thomas) Ohlmacher, Cathy (Robert) Morcom, and Michele (Kim) Fundaun; nine grandchildren: Christopher, Nicholas and Patrick Richard, Anthony and Luke Ohlmacher, Mikaela and Joel Fundaun, Logan and Kaitlin Sulentic; nine great-grandchildren: Francesca, Liam, Samantha and Ryleigh Richard; Arthur, Olive, Atlas, Leo and Slade Ohlmacher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She'll be fondly remembered for her contagious laugh, warm smile and sincere heart. She will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be from 3:00-4:30 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood with the Vigil beginning at 4:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Deadwood Recreation Center, St. Ambrose Church, or a Pro-Life Organization.

When you think of Margaret, pay a kindness forward in her memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.