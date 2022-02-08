RAPID CITY | Margaret G. Olic, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm-6:00pm Thursday, February 10, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:00am Friday, February 11 at St John Evangelist Catholic Church in New Underwood, with Fr. Kerry Prendiville as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Scenic Cemetery in Scenic, SD. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Margaret was born November 18, 1933, in Gordon, NE to Matthew and Glenola (McClain) Jobgen. She attended the Jobgen School all eight grades and graduated from the Cathedral High School in 1951. She attended 1 year of college in Spearfish and taught school for 1 year. She married Frank LeRoy Olic on May 31, 1952. They were blessed with four children. She loved making a beautiful, comfortable home for her family and one that everyone was welcomed into.

Margaret was known for her storytelling and with that, her great sense of humor. She will be missed by many family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her daughters; Connie (Arlen) Carmichael of New Underwood, Carolyn Thompson of Rapid City, Carla Olic of Platte, SD, 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, sisters; Helen Anderson, Lou (Hoppy) Hopfinger, Marcella Hale, Dorothy (Ken) Aker, and sister-in-law Joyce Jobgen.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Mike Olic, grandson; Matt Dean, and her brother; Donald Jobgen.