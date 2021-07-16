Margaret H. Ridenour

In 1947, she moved to Portland, OR, to join the love of her life, Tom Ridenour, whom she married on April 28, 1947. Margie and Tom had their first child, Linda, in Portland. While in Portland Margie worked in an apple processing plant and Tom worked in the naval ship yards. Margie said it just rained too "damn" much in Portland, so after a short time they moved back to Rapid City...this time to stay.

In Rapid City, Margie and Tom started a successful house painting and drywall company. In 1953 they started a rental housing business that Margie owned until 2020. In addition, she had two more children, Beverly and Chester. As if the painting and rental housing business weren't enough, Margie ran a day care out of her home for many years, taking care of as many as 10-15 children at a time by herself in addition to her children. There was never a dull moment in Margie's house.

Over the years Margie helped facilitate many private adoptions that brought a lot of joy to many young families. She also brought lots of joy with her animal pancakes that she made for her grandkids. It was well known that the alligators and lions never had a chance if there was syrup and a fork nearby. Margie loved to go dancing with Tom every Saturday night. The two of them were regulars at local places like the Moose Lodge and the VFW Club.