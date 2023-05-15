RAPID CITY – Margaret Helen "Peggy" Bratek, 80, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Monument Health Home+Hospice House. Friends and family are invited to a Christian Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow the mass at church with burial concluding at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Please visit the online memorial for Peggy at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.