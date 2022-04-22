HOT SPRINGS - Margaret Joan (Birdsall) Merrill McLaughlin, 92, passed away April 20, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Joan was born June 27, 1929 in Crawford, NE, to Harold and Marion (Webster) Birdsall. She was the youngest of four children following her older sister Julia and brothers John "Jack" and Paul (Jean) Birdsall.

She spent her early years in the Crawford area and also living for a few years in Keeline, WY when her parents were employed by the railroad there. Later, her parents were divorced and she moved to Hot Springs where she attended school and worked in her father's cafe. She met her future husband, Dan Merrill, when she was working there.

They were married November 15, 1946 in Hot Springs and continued to reside there and raise their family of three children: Larry, Don, and Peggy. She always made welcome the extra young people in the house who spent time with her kids. She always worked outside the home as well as raising her family, including the Little Wonder Cafe, the Hi-Lo Market, and then working at the Veteran's Administration for 30 years, retiring from Medical Administrative Services there in 1989.

Her husband, Dan, passed away in 1981. Several years later in 1990, she married Milton "Mick" McLaughlin in Hot Springs. He passed away a short time later in 1991.

After retiring, she spent time visiting and helping out with family, trying to attend events of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as often as possible. She also learned the game of golf and had many good times with her good friend, Florence. She moved to Brookside Apartments later, living there for 20 years, then moving to Pine Hills Assisted living, and eventually to Seven Sisters Living Center. She enjoyed visiting with many of the people she had known throughout her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Tom) Porter of Edgemont, SD; daughter-in-law, Kay Merrill of Chadron, NE; daughter-in-law, Gail Merrill of Buckeye, AZ; brother, Sam Birdsall of Riverside, CA; grandchildren: Melanie Herring, Sid Merrill, Razen Merrill, Lynn Two Bear, Marian Merrill; five step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; husband, Mick; sons, Larry and Don; sister, Julia Peterson; brothers, Jack Birdsall and Jean Birdsall; stepmother, Gertrude Birdsall and stepfather, Milford Saxton; step sisters, Vivian Michaels, Fern Halls, Betty Dawson; and stepbrother, Milo Sazton.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD.

Christian Funeral Committal will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.