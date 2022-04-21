HOT SPRINGS - Margaret Joan (Birdsall) Merrill McLaughlin, 92, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away April 20, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont, SD.

Christian Funeral Committal will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Condolences may be left at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com