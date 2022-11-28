RAPID CITY - On November 20, 2022, Margaret "Maggie" Kathryn (Skalinder) Hauff, age 92, peacefully left this world in the presence of four of her seven children.

In Margaret's words, "I was born on August 1, 1930, at home in LaCreek, SD, on the kitchen table, delivered by my great-aunt Edna Johnson and my father. When the doctor finally arrived, he said they did just fine and proceeded to cut the umbilical cord. I kicked the scissors out of his hand, and he laughed. It was early morning and a difficult delivery because I was stubborn and didn't cooperate with the pushing. Well, I'm still stubborn, and I still don't do mornings". To her last day, she remained stubborn, bravely trying to postpone her journey to the spirit world, and she took her final breath at 2:45 p.m. because she still wasn't doing mornings.

Margaret's schooling began in LaCreek, where she and two older sisters rode horseback to the one-room school three miles from the family ranch; a year later, they moved to northern Bennett County, and the horseback ride to school was five miles.

The winter rides proved too treacherous, and at age nine, she was sent to Pine Ridge Indian Boarding School, where she met a young boy, Sylvan Hauff. They became good friends, forging a bond in a time of loneliness. Three years later, her parents transferred her to St. Mary's School for Indian Girls. She continued her education there while they settled in Martin, SD. In 1946, she was finally able to be home with the family and graduated from Bennett County High School in 1948.

In August 1955, she was reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Sylvan, and they married in Martin on December 23, 1955, making their first home together in Winner, SD. In 1957, they moved to Sioux Falls, where Sylvan began his 28-year career as a Federal Probation Officer. They raised seven children in Sioux Falls. Sylvan's work transferred him to Rapid City in 1970 and this was their final home.

Margaret was a woman of great faith and said four people shaped her religious upbringing: her grandfather, Peter Skalinder, who was a Lay Reader at Grace Episcopal Church in LaCreek; her mother and father, who took their children to weekly Sunday services; and Rev. Vine Deloria, a close family friend who mentored her throughout childhood and early adulthood.

In 1998, she became a student at the School of Theology University of the South. At age 72, she completed the four-year program and received her certificate in Education for Ministry.

Margaret came from a card playing family and was in her competitive element participating in the Rapid City Bridge Tournaments.

She was an animal lover, spoiling horses, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and fish throughout her life. An avid baseball fan, she listened to games on the radio as she did her housework and when the children were grown, she was glued to the TV from opening day through the World Series, keeping track of stats for all the teams and players, although her favorites were the Yankees, Oakland A's, Twins, and Cubs. Sitting in a front-row seat in sunny Arizona watching Sammy Sosa during Spring Training was one of the highlights of her life.

Those sharing the profound loss of this spunky beautiful woman include her seven children: April Gustafson (Michael) of Rapid City, Steven Hauff of Spearfish, Tracy Hauff of Rapid City, Echo Rust of Rapid City, Alison Strauss (John) of Deadwood, Rev. Dr. Bradley Hauff (Ruth) of Woodbury, MN, and Brian Hauff of Rapid City; eight grandchildren: Dr. Daniel Rederth (Heather) of Rapid City, Amy Rederth of Rapid City, Anthony Hauff of Billings, MT, Steve Johnson of Arvada, CO, Nathan (Allison) Smith of Lafayette, CO, Thomas Rust of Black Hawk, Dr. Tyler Rust of Binghamton, NY, and Nora Ness (Phil) of Rapid City; eight great-grandchildren: Nick and Davis Green of Rapid City, Devon and Dylan Hauff of Billings, MT, Savana, Mavis, and Finley Smith of Lafayette, CO, Tiana Rust of Piedmont; sister, CeCee Bolzer of Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvan Hauff, parents, Arthur and Zona (Ruleau) Skalinder, brother, "Sky" Skalinder, sister, Essie Haag, and sister, Mary Ann Evans.

A double service will be held in Rapid City in 2023 for Margaret and Sylvan Hauff.