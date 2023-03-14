RAPID CITY - Margaret Paloma Williams of Rapid City, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born on January 25, 1929 in Pacific Beach, California to Gertrude and Edward Dodge. Margaret grew up with her parents and two younger brothers, Edward and Henry, in Southern California, in a house her father built. Margaret graduated from Grossmont High School in El Cajon and the Mercy School of Nursing in San Diego.

While in nursing school, she and some girlfriends attended a USO dance. They were having so much fun they stayed up past the dorm curfew requiring them to sneak up the fire escape to get back into their rooms. The evening's escapades proved worth the risk because that night she met Robert Williams, a young navy seaman with dark hair and a piercing smile. They fell in love and were married in Vallejo, California in 1951 and settled in San Diego. They quickly grew to a family of five a few years later, first with son Rob and then 16 months later twins, Mark and Marcy.

Margaret had a compassionate heart for everyone she met. Early in life she was given the nickname, Sugar, because everyone knew she was a sweetheart. In a world full of cynics, Margaret's optimism shone through like the bright California sun breaking through the marine layer. She brought her compassion into her work where she enjoyed various nursing jobs for 40 years in El Cajon and La Mesa, CA, specializing in surgery, family practice, and oral surgery.

She and Robert were native Californians. They loved growing roses and various fruit trees in their yard. Visitors would always leave with a basket full of fresh, ripe oranges, tangerines or lemons. Yet at the age of 76, in 2005, they made the decision to move from sunny southern California to Rapid City, South Dakota in order to be closer to their daughter, Marcy, and her family.

Not even the colder climate of the upper Midwest could dampen Margaret's spirit. She continued to derive great joy from cooking special meals and gathering everyone together, even into her 80's. Her lemon meringue pie, made with fresh lemons, was everyone's favorite.

Margaret's deep joy and love for others came out of her love for the Lord. She loved others because He first loved us. She faithfully participated in her local church, Bible studies and prayer groups over the years. Many have been blessed by her faithful life and celebrate the fact that she is now in Heaven.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Dodge and Gertrude Dodge, along with her brothers, Edward Dodge and Patrick Dodge, and her daughter-in-law, Cathie Williams. She is survived by husband, Robert Williams of 71 years, her children, Rob Williams of San Diego, CA; Mark Williams (Kathy) of El Cajon, CA; and Marcy Shields (Royce) of Rapid City, SD along with five grandchildren: Joshua Shields (Danielle) of Sioux Falls, SD Garrett Shields (Katelyn) of Hill City, SD, Amanda Kahler (Jeremy) of Rapid City, SD, Lori Wier (Matt) Frisco, TX and Lindsey Dutton (Beau) Little Elm, TX and 14 great grandchildren.

A memorial has been established by the family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday March 20th, 10:00 a.m. at South Canyon Baptist Church with interment at Black Hills National Cemetery.

