GRINDSTONE - Margaret "Peggy" Hauk, age 92, of Grindstone, died on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at the Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Private family interment will take place at a later date at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.