Margaret Schelske

Margaret was born on a farm near Owatonna, MN, on June 10, 1928 to Joseph and Mary (Renchin) Srsen. Margaret had an older brother Rudy and an older sister Mary. Margaret was the youngest member of the family and still laughed about being known as the baby of the family to this day. She was raised through grade school on a small farm where her family raised cows and chickens, among many other animals. Growing up on the farm at that time meant going without simple things we take for granted today, including running water and electricity. But, since they raised their own livestock, she remembers they always ate well despite living through the Great Depression. She also remembers climbing up to the loft of the barn in the winter, so she could ski down the snow banks on her brother's homemade skis. Another fond memory was when her parents bought a piano from a traveling salesman. Her father played the violin and she started playing the piano at eight years old.