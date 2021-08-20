Margaret T. Bootz

SPEARFISH | Margaret Theresa Bootz, 95, formerly of Lemmon, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Belle Estates in Belle Fourche.

Margaret was born on June 22, 1926, in Bison, SD to Leo and Evangeline (Head) Dempsey. She was raised in the Athboy/Glad Valley area along with her four brothers and three sisters. After graduating from Isabel High School in 1945, she attended Presentation School of Nursing-Saint Luke's Unit in Aberdeen, where she graduated in 1948. Following graduation she worked as a nurse in the Neonatal unit in Denver, CO, she always said she loved to rock the babies. She returned to Lemmon and was a head nurse when Five Counties Hospital opened its doors in 1952.

Margaret was united in marriage to William C. Bootz, D.D.S. on May 31, 1952, in Lemmon. To this union three children were born: Steven, Mary Kay, and Patrick.

Later in retirement, she continued to volunteer at Five Counties Nursing Home helping residents, leading exercise classes and assisting with sing-alongs for residents. In 1999, she was recognized as SD Volunteer of the Year for her contributions.

Margaret was also a member of the local Mental Health Support Group and a volunteer at the Five Counties Auxiliary Thrift Shop for several years until she moved to Spearfish to live with her daughter and son-in-law.