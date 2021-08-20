Margaret T. Bootz

SPEARFISH | Margaret Theresa Bootz, 95, formerly of Lemmon, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Belle Estates in Belle Fourche.
Margaret was born on June 22, 1926, in Bison, SD to Leo and Evangeline (Head) Dempsey. She was raised in the Athboy/Glad Valley area along with her four brothers and three sisters. After graduating from Isabel High School in 1945, she attended Presentation School of Nursing-Saint Luke's Unit in Aberdeen, where she graduated in 1948. Following graduation she worked as a nurse in the Neonatal unit in Denver, CO, she always said she loved to rock the babies. She returned to Lemmon and was a head nurse when Five Counties Hospital opened its doors in 1952.
Margaret was united in marriage to William C. Bootz, D.D.S. on May 31, 1952, in Lemmon. To this union three children were born: Steven, Mary Kay, and Patrick.
Later in retirement, she continued to volunteer at Five Counties Nursing Home helping residents, leading exercise classes and assisting with sing-alongs for residents. In 1999, she was recognized as SD Volunteer of the Year for her contributions.
Margaret was also a member of the local Mental Health Support Group and a volunteer at the Five Counties Auxiliary Thrift Shop for several years until she moved to Spearfish to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Margaret and Bill shared a love of travel together, and explored many places, especially enjoying traveling throughout Europe. Over the years, Margaret also spent time creating and enjoying beautiful flower beds in her yard.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay (Brad) Hauge of Spearfish; son, Patrick (Connie) Bootz of Lemmon; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Heckel of Snohomish, WA; one brother, Bill (Mary Jo) Dempsey of Ridgecrest, CA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; son, Steven in 2012; two sisters, Dorothy and Alice; and three brothers, Jack, Gene, and Jim Dempsey.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.