POWELL, OH - Margery Ann Orem, 87, fought the good fight, kept her faith then ran to meet the love of her life, Paul, and the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Ganzhorn Suites in Powell, OH.

Margery was born on December 13, 1934 in Circleville, OH to Paul and Barbara Davis. She attended and graduated from West High School in Columbus, OH and raised by Bill and Barbara Davis Harlor. She met and fell in love with Paul Orem Jr. at a football game and they eloped in 1954, much to her mother's dismay. Her mother was so upset, she kicked her out and had to go live with Paul's parents, but soon was forgiven.

After Paul's enlistment in the Air Force, they moved to Lincoln, NE, where she began working for the Civil Service Commission. In 1956, she was offered a position with the S.S. Administration. In 1967, Paul was reassigned to Ellsworth AFB, where she became affiliated with Base Exchange as the Contract Specialist. In 1975 she was promoted to Morale, Welfare and business resources to support the accounting system. She was then promoted to a Disaster Preparedness Technician in 1980, followed by a promotion to Chief under the 44th Missile Wing.

Her education includes a B.A. of Science in Administration Management, Air War College and Federal Emergency Management Certification.

She was active in the Federal Women's Program and served as President of Ellsworth Federal Women's Organization. In 1988, Governor Mickelson presented her with a letter of appreciation and the 12 AF Commander for her part in preserving the beauty of the Black Hills and fostering a spirit of cooperation between Ellsworth and Western SD. She gave many hours of service to the Homeland Defense Emergency Management Program as a member from 1982-2010. She proudly served for over 30 years in the Readiness and Emergency Management Field with a total of 45 years of service to the federal government and her country. She was known as the "Little General" and a force to be reckon with.

She was involved in many natural disasters, aircraft crashes and local exercises including forest fires in the Black Hills, blizzards, tornadoes, and floods in and out of the state. She responded to three aircraft accidents, two B-1s and a C21. She served as the base liaison for the S.D. Emergency Management and Health Department, dealing with pandemic issues.

Margery was a very generous person and always ready with a warm greeting for everyone and usually a small gift. She loved beanie babies and had an extensive collection, many of the patriotic nature. She was red, white and blue and very proud and loyal to her country. She also enjoyed winning some extra money in Deadwood and shopping! We all knew she had a department store of her own in the basement.

She was survived by her son, Mark Orem; grandson, Mark Colgrove; and two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Mara Workentine and Diana Levette; and special friends, Ruth Alfson and Anna Dick.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Orem Jr.

A special thank you to the entire staff at the Ganzhorn Suites, Holly and Vivian of Capital City Hospice, and especially to Lynn Russell, the Angel sent as a gift by God to be her one-on-one special care giver.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.