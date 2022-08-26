RAPID CITY - Margie "Marge" M. Mehlhaff, 95, of Rapid City, SD passed away on August 24,2022. She has resided in Rapid City for 60 years. She was born September 12, 1926 near Freeman, SD to Elias and Minnie (Hofer) Pollman.

Marge attended Freeman Public School for twelve years. She then attended Freeman Junior College for two years. On June 8, 1947, she was married to Raymond E. Mehlhaff in Freeman, SD. They moved to Vermillion, SD while her husband attended the University of South Dakota. Marge taught rural school near there. After his graduation, they moved to Ramona where both were teaching. In 1950, they moved to Sioux Falls where they lived for thirteen years. She was a substitute teacher in Sioux Falls Public School system. While living in Sioux Falls, they were blessed with three sons, Dale, Terry, and Jeff.

In November 1962, the family moved to Rapid City. Ray worked at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Marge graduated from Black Hills State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She taught in rural schools for four years in the eastern part of South Dakota and over 26 years in Rapid City. She taught at Jefferson and Annie Tallent Elementary, mainly in the fourth grade. Marge retired from teaching in 1989, after 30 years of teaching. Since 2015, she resided at Edgewood Assisted Living.

Marge was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1273. She was on the Golden Mix Bowling League for many years. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary teacher sorority, and a life member in local and state retired teachers associations. Marge was a former member of the SDEA and NEA. She was also involved in Minneluzahan Senior Center and South Park Church.

Marge enjoyed knitting, crocheting, square dancing, line dancing, playing pinochle, bridge, and other card games. Her joys were traveling withher husband, family, and friends. Cruises were a favorite. For their 60th wedding anniversary, Ray and Marge went on a cruise to Alaska with their sons and their wives. She also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in the hills with family and friends.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Mehlhaff; parents, Elias and Minnie Pollman; and brother, Edwin Pollman.

She is survived by her sons: Dale (Jackie), Terry (Karen), and Jeff (DeAnna); grandchildren: Bryan (Holly), Jessica (Jason), Angela (Clint), Andrew, Crystal (Jesse) Daniel (Mandy) and Cody (Heather); 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022 at South Park United Church of Christ with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

A memorial has been established to South Park United Church of Christ.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.