PINE RIDGE, SD | Marian Elizabeth (Short Bull) Strong was born on November 19, 1957 in Pine Ridge, SD to Kerman Short Bull and Bessie (Brave) Short Bull. Marian made her journey to the Spirit World on November 16, 2021 at the Banner McKee Hospital in Loveland, CO.
Marian grew up in Hay Springs and Rushville, NE where she spent her younger years making many memories with her family. She attended Oglala Lakota College where she graduated in 1988 with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She attended Black Hills State University and then Colorado State University in the fall of 1991 to further her studies. During that time, she found and met John Strong. They were married in June of 1998 and together had their daughter, Dionne. It was during that time that Colorado became the home that would be hers until her passing.
Marian is survived by her husband, John Strong; daughters, Shannon (Justin) Perkins, Heather (Rich) Taylor of Rapid City, SD, and Dionne Strong of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Isaac & Kyra Perkins, and Sienna Urquiza; and brother, Arthur (Kate) Short Bull of Colorado.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Kerman Short Bull and Bessie (Brave) Short Bull; sisters, Charlene and Carmen Short Bull; and cousin, Audra Returns.
Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 PM, Sunday, December, 12, 2021 at the Top Hat Saloon in Loveland, CO.
Memorial Service: June 4, 2022 at the Makasan Presbyterian Church in Oglala, SD.
Memorial Officiant: Rev. Asa Wilson
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.