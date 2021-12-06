Marian Elizabeth (Short Bull) Strong

Marian grew up in Hay Springs and Rushville, NE where she spent her younger years making many memories with her family. She attended Oglala Lakota College where she graduated in 1988 with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She attended Black Hills State University and then Colorado State University in the fall of 1991 to further her studies. During that time, she found and met John Strong. They were married in June of 1998 and together had their daughter, Dionne. It was during that time that Colorado became the home that would be hers until her passing.