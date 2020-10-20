Marian R. Randles

RAPID CITY | Marian Ruth Randles passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 in Rapid City. She was born on Aug. 9, 1934 in Rapid City to Esther and Clifford Stillman. She married Alfred Randles on July 14, 1966 in Rapid City, where they raised their family.

Marian spent her life in Rapid City. She worked as a crossing guard for Meadowbrook Elementary for 19 years, where she enjoyed greeting everyone that passed by with a smile and a wave.

She is survived by her daughters, Neva, Laurie, Nancy and Jerri; grandchildren, Raven, Kim, Kara, Krystal, Kama, Joseph, Terri and Michael; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is survived by siblings, Norma, Eleanor, Darrell and Merle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; son, Terry; granddaughter, Sabrina; sister, Helen; and brothers, Bob and Jim.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home will host the visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.