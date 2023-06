STURGIS - Marianne C. Dennis, 66, of Sturgis, SD, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Monument Health, Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be Monday, June 12, 2023, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, June 13, at Red Owl Hall, Red Owl, SD. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.