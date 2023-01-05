MIDLAND - Marie Addison, age 100, of Midland, South Dakota died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.
Funeral services are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
