RAPID CITY - Marie Alice Kennedy (77 yrs) passed away surround by her family on June 2, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Boulevard.

Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 8, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Hermosa, with Pastor Deb Grismer; lunch to follow.

Burial will be 3:00 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com