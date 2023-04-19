RAPID CITY - Marie Elizabeth Guest, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Gladstone, Oregon surrounded by her daughter and her family.

Born in Limavady, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Gerald Bolton Sr. and the late Elizabeth Carville Bolton nee' Adam. She was the oldest of four and lived most of her life in South Dakota where she worked at Barber Transportation and Black Hills Federal Credit Union until she retired.

Marie was a lifelong learner and a proud and active member of the Rapid City High School Reunion Class of 1962. She attended classes after high school at Merced College in California and graduated from Gillette College in 2005 with a certificate and AAS in Administrative Information.

Marie loved to be with her family and friends, she loved to socialize and be active with those she cared about. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Daughter's of the Nile chapters in the Black Hills and could often be seen at a meeting or fundraising at the Sturgis Bike Rally. She loved the outdoors and belonged to the Masonic National Compass Travelers where she traveled across the United States. Marie was a member of the Rapid City TOPS group. She was a member of her church's quilting group (although she never quilted), She loved to do many things in her life including: camping, reading, playing games, church functions, puzzles, and pretty much anything that included socializing with friends and family.

Marie is survived by her daughter: Justina "Tina" Guest Boyd and husband Ron of Gladstone, Oregon, sons: Thomas Jones and wife Julia of Gillette, WY and Jon Guest and wife Gaylene of Woodbridge, VA; brother Eugene(LaVeen) Bolton of Rapid City, SD, and sisters: Colleen Mason of Rapid City, SD, Lynn(Garry) Sogge of Black Hawk, SD and; six grandchildren: Kimberly Heutzenroeder, Victoria Guest, Anna Jones (Jacob), Colby Boyd, Isabel Jones, and Alaina Jones; and two great-grandchildren: Maddox and Nickolas; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Services will be held on September 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City.