WANBLEE | Marie "Mary" Brushbreaker-Randall, 101, made her journey to the Spirit World on Sept. 18, 2021 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
She was born on May 12, 1920 in Red Leaf, Norris, SD to Jeffrey Brushbreaker and Eliza Bear Shield-Brushbreaker.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Gloria Randall & family, Julia Randall & family, Joanne Randall & family, Agnes Randall & family, and Martha Davis & family; sons, Ron “Beef” Randall & family, Reynold Randall & family, Edward Randall & family, and Wayne Randall & family; All 5th generation takojas – too many to list, but remembered; and all family & friends who loved and cared for her dearly.
Marie was preceded in death by her spouse, Joseph C. Randall; son, Virgil Randall, Sr., sister, Angelina Brushbreaker-Running; brother, George Brushbreaker; grandsons, Tyler Randall, Rance Blue Legs, Russell Randall, and Bradley Randall; granddaughters, Torey Randall and Rhea J. Randall; and great-granddaughter, Danielle Randall.
Pallbearers will be the Oceti Sakowin Oyate; Oglala, Sicangu, Kul Wicasa, Cheyenne River, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Hunkpati, Standing Rock, Yankton, Flandreau, and Santee Tribes.
Active Pallbearers will be Richard Moves Camp, Brandon Randall, Myles Randall-Estes, Anson Randall, John Wooden Knife Jr., Derrick DJ Mesteth, Virgil Randall Jr., Dustin Randall, Rezin Randall-Davis, Colton Randall, Russell Eagle Bear, Daryl Brushbreaker Jr., Malik Anderson, and brother, Oliver Red Cloud family.
Procession Wake Service: Private family service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., at the Randall Residence located #234 Cluster Housing in Wanblee, SD. Due to COVID restrictions, the family requests that if you would like to pay respects to Marie, please remain in your vehicle as you pass by! Lunch will be served at the Oyate Win Park.
Officiating: Fr. Ron Seminara, S.J.
Traditional Lakota Services: Mr. Richard Moves Camp
Burial Services: St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Hisle, SD
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge.