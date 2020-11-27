Marietta J. Brodsky

RAPID CITY | Marietta Janet Brodsky lived a happy and zestful life for 97 years. She was born May 15, 1923, in Vale, SD, to Henrietta (Reith) and Asa Nelson Kingsbury. She died Nov. 21, 2020, in Rapid City.

Marietta attended her first 12 years of school in Vale, where her parents owned and operated Kingsbury and Sons General Store. After graduating from Black Hills State College with a degree in elementary education, she returned to Vale to begin her teaching career before moving to Rapid City.

On August 18, 1951, Marietta married the love of her life, Edward Brodsky. A military pilot in World War II, Ed had been captured by German troops, and achieved a harrowing escape from a POW camp. In Rapid City, Ed busied himself with life as a charter pilot while Marietta graced the halls of the local elementary schools. Ed passed away in 1969 at age 49.

For over 40 years Marietta devoted her heart and soul to young people in the Rapid City School District. Hundreds of fellow educators and students can recall the love and attention she gave to her students. She retired from the district in 1988, yet she continued to work as a substitute teacher.