Marilyn Bagby-Cook

DELAVAN, Wis. | Marilyn Bagby-Cook, 85, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away Jan. 21, 2021 in Delavan.

She is survived by her sister, Janie Petrik of Rapid City; and her children, Greg, Tom and Connie.

Betzer Family Funeral Home

