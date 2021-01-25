DELAVAN, Wis. | Marilyn Bagby-Cook, 85, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away Jan. 21, 2021 in Delavan.
She is survived by her sister, Janie Petrik of Rapid City; and her children, Greg, Tom and Connie.
Betzer Family Funeral Home
