Marilyn G. Jerde

SIOUX FALLS | Marilyn Grace (Soma) Jerde, 83, formerly of Piedmont, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 13, 2021 surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Myron; six children; 27 grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother; one sister; and many other relatives and friends.

She was a member of Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church.

A family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. A link for viewing the service by webcast will be available at:

www.Washburn-McReavy.com

Minneapolis, MN 612-781-1999

Memorials are preferred to Abiding Savior Christian education programs, or donor's choice.

