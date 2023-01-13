TEA - We said goodbye to the heartbeat of our family, Marilyn Kay Aust, 71, on Dec. 31, 2022, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. George Boom Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.

A private interment for Marilyn will take place April 21, 2023 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. A Remembrance Open House with the Aust family present will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. MT at the Box Elder Community Center.

Marilyn was born April 11, 1951, the youngest of three children to Walter and Arlette Yunginger. She grew up in Howard, SD, where she worked in her mother's cafe, was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, and graduated high school in 1969. After graduation, she attended Northern State University in Aberdeen.

Marilyn married Kenneth Aust on Oct. 28, 1972; the two enjoyed celebrating their 50th anniversary this fall.

Together, Ken and Marilyn raised three boys: Shane, Richard and Brian – and created a home in Box Elder, SD, for 40 years. The couple relocated to Tea, SD, this summer to be closer to family.

Marilyn worked for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service on Ellsworth Air Force Base for 30 years, rising to the rank of Store Manager. She earned recognition for her strong work ethic, leadership, and ability to run a tight ship. Her crew remembers Marilyn for her mentorship and the inspiring positivity she brought to each day.

After retirement in 2009, Marilyn found a second career as a substitute teacher in the Douglas public school system. She particularly enjoyed teaching in the elementary classrooms.

Marilyn lived for others. She believed the best in people and warmly welcomed everyone into her life with kindness and a bright smile. Marilyn deeply loved family, and the Aust house was home to everyone who walked through the door. She never tired of cooking everyone's favorite meals or sharing her legendary baked goodies and Christmas cookies.

Gardening was another passion for Marilyn. In the summer, she could often be found tending to her giant vegetable plots and loved canning and distributing salsa, pickles, relishes, beets, jams and more. Her yard was a labor of love filled with flowers, fruit trees, and shaded havens for family to enjoy during holiday gatherings.

Marilyn was a caring and beautiful soul, full of light and laughter. We will miss her steady encouraging love in our lives.

Left to mourn Marilyn is her husband, Ken; sons: Shane and Richard; daughters-in-law: Angela and Lisa; sister, Jolene Yunginger; brother, Dale (Linda) Yunginger; brother-in-law, Keith (Mary) Aust; sister-in-law, Mary (Pat) Hawley; nephews: Michael (Surasi) Falk, Eric (Becky) Yunginger, Travis (Kim) Oelke, and Troy (fiance Alanna Fett) Aust; nieces: Erin (Brett) Redemske, Tami Bietz, Teresa (Mark) Wood, and Nicole Aust; many other beloved family members and friends; and the world's friendliest golden retrievers: Riker, Oakley, Zoey and Goose.

Welcoming Marilyn into heaven is her mother and father; brother-in-law, David Falk; and son, Brian.

In honor of Marilyn, please donate to Feeding South Dakota to help provide meals to all Mama's "kiddos".