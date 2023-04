SIOUX FALLS - We said goodbye to the heart of our family, Marilyn Kay Aust, 71, on Dec. 31, 2022, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. A Remembrance Open House with the Aust family present will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. MT at the Box Elder Community Center, 420 Villa Dr., Box Elder, SD 57719. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.