RAPID CITY | Marilyn "Lynn" Doll, 95, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at a local nursing home.

Marilyn was born on June 18, 1926 to Ernest and Erna (Doerr) Suddith in San Antonio, TX.

She married George A.J. Doll on August 8, 1947 at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX.

She was stationed with George while he served in the air force, living on numerous bases until George retired as a Lt. Col. after serving for 31 years.

Marilyn enjoyed making their different homes beautiful by gardening and decorating the inside of the homes.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Doll of Rapid City; two grandchildren, Susan and Allen Doll of Anchorage, Alaska; and a great-grandson, Mathanial.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband in 1999; a daughter, Susan; a son, Jeffrey; and a brother and sister.

Family and friends may gather at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home at noon on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 for a 12:15 p.m. procession departure time to Black Hills Nation Cemetery for a 1 p.m. graveside service.

An online guest register is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.