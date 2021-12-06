RAPID CITY | Marilyn Mae (Holmberg) Connell, age 89, went to be with Jesus on December 2, 2021. She was born to Carl “Edwin” and Clara (Paulson) Holmberg in Faulkton, SD on January 7, 1932. She attended school in Faulkton, graduating high school in 1949, lettering in music.

After graduating, Marilyn worked in San Francisco, living with her sisters. She returned to South Dakota, married and lived on a farm near Cresbard. In 1961, she moved to Rapid City with her 4 children and worked as a nurse at the Bennett Clarkson Hospital.

She married Charley “Harland” Connell (Sonny) in Rapid City on November 8, 1963 and returned to the family farm in Cresbard, SD. The family welcomed a new member, Steven, in 1964. Sonny and Marilyn farmed until 1976, then relocating to their home in Rapid City.

Sonny passed in 1984 and Marilyn filled her time with her church activities, Bible studies, baking, playing dominoes with friends, and making quilts for her grandchildren. She remained active in these until suffering a stroke in 2013. Since that time, she resided at Fountain Springs Care Center, lovingly looked after by her incredible son, Steven.

Survived by her five children, Dennis (Vickie) Connell, Cresbard, SD, Debra (Craig) Brown Tokach, Bismarck, ND, Ronald Connell, Dunell, MN, Diane (Ronald) Meyers, Irvington, IA, and Steven (Carolyn) Connell of Rapid City; sisters, Darlene Keefe and Sharron Bramblee Pogany, both of Rapid City;

Grandchildren, Joshua (Angela) Brown, Jeffrey Brown, Justin (Kate) Brown, Jordan Brown, Jenna Brown, Casey Meyers, Angela Henry, Joseph Meyers, Kelsey (Ryan) Dahn and Joshua (Maria) Barney; great grandchildren, Darian Guenther, Dylan Brown, Athena Brown, Ethan Brown, Aubrianna Brown, Alaina Brown, Quentin Brown, Amara Brown, Brenna Brown, Avalynn Brown, Thomas Henry, Waylynn Henry, Brayden Meyers and Dylan Meyers, Leann and Abigail Dahn and Able and Silas Barney.

As well as several nieces and nephews that all were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny; her parents, Edwin & Clara Holmberg; brothers, Clarence and Charles Holmberg; sisters, Betty, Clarice, Carol, Doris and Sandra.

Visitation will be held from 4pm – 6pm on Wednesday, December 8 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis.