BELLE FOURCHE - Marilyn Marie Paverud, 68 years old, passed away peacefully on October 8th, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.

Marilyn was born in Vale, SD, to Herman and Sara (Dunn) Stark on July 28, 1954. She graduated from Newell High School in 1972. Starting in 1973, Marilyn worked as the Customer Service Manager at Sears in Rapid City for 30 years. She was smart, hardworking, and respected.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed romance novels, belly dancing, bowling, cooking, snowmobiling, darts, motorcycle riding, the outdoors, "drinking beer and talking smart", classic rock, E&J brandy and diet coke, pepperoni pizza, peas, and M&Ms. She cared for many pets. Marilyn was quick with a joke, tickle, pinch, or back scratch (for a dollar!). She made people laugh and brightened their days.

Marilyn is survived by her ex-husband Terry Paverud, and ex-life partner Brad Docken; her son Joshua; his wife Tracey; and two grandchildren; her brothers: Raymond, Duane, Rodney, and Randy Stark; and sister, Charlene Sedar.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City. Funeral services, also at Behrens, will follow the visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.