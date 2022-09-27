RAPID CITY - Marilyn Mitzel, 87, of Rapid City, SD passed away September 23, 2022 at a local nursing home in Rapid City. She was born December 13, 1934 in Eureka, South Dakota to Arthur and Hulda Fischer.

She married Otto Mitzel on October 6, 1951 and they enjoyed 63 years together. In 1960 they moved from Eureka to Rapid City and made it their permanent home. They loved their 10 years of wintering in Arizona with their winter friends and relatives. The Californian relatives came to visit often. Wherever they lived, relatives and friends would come to enjoy their company and Marilyn's wonderful cooking. She made sure all were welcomed.

Marilyn's life was full of hard work, cooking and baking, gardening and canning the produce, and being a cheerful influence for her family and friends. If a friend needed help, she was there. She enjoyed her clean home and made it her vocation to clean private homes. She had the same families for years even baking pies for them, apple was her specialty.

Marilyn suffered from MS. She was tough and never complained about her difficulties. Optimism was her strength. She started using a walker in her 60s and by 80 she was in Morning Star Assisted Living for five years and received excellent care and made friends. Because of loss of mobility, she then moved to Good Samaritan Nursing Home at St. Martins, where she lived out her remaining years.

Marilyn is survived by children: Mary Ann Brooks and Mick (Karla) Mitzel; three grandchildren: Monica Boogerd, Steven Mitzel, and Kevin Mitzel; two step-grandchildren: Kasha Roberts-Eller and Keenan Roberts. She also has three great-grandson: Blake, Jordan and Jacob Boogerd; and five step-great-grandsons Bransyn Eller, Raiden, Kaliber, Archer and Valor Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband Otto; her parents; and brother Mylo.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 12:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Family and friends are welcome.

A memorial has been established to the Alzheimer's Association.