Marilyn Olson

SUMMERSET | Marilyn Kathleen Krebs was born on Dec. 26, 1927, in Raymond, SD. She was the first of four children born to Byron J. and Helen Delphine (née Beach) Krebs.

After a long and beautiful life, Marilyn died on Jan. 28, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital, Rapid City, SD. There will be no funeral in Rapid City. She has been cremated; and, there will be a funeral service and burial in Raymond, SD, in summer 2021.

Marilyn graduated from Raymond High School. And, she attained an MS Degree in Education from Northern State College, Aberdeen, SD. Marilyn's professional career was devoted to the education of the mentally handicapped.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands — Wallace and Warren, two brothers — Darrel and Galen, and a sister-in-law Shirley.

Blessed for having shared her life are her husband Dale, of Rapid City, SD; her sister Cheryle Sorensen (Ross), of Rapid City, SD; her children Jan Dunker (Eliana), Jean Albrecht (Jeff), and Jody Roeber (David); her six grandchildren; and, her eleven great-grandchildren.

You are welcome to send condolences to Dale at 6964 Emerald Heights Road, Summerset, SD 57718.

For a more complete obituary, go to kirkfuneralhome.com.