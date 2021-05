RAPID CITY | Marilyn R. Stoltenberg, 89, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Private family services will be on Thursday, May 20, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (www.kirkfuneralhome.com).