RAPID CITY - Marion Dean Knutson, age 91, died peacefully on December 9, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. Marion was born on October 23, 1931 in Letcher, SD. His parents, Clarence and Josephine, had six children and he was the youngest. Marion, "Knute" grew up in Letcher. He helped his dad and brothers farming, trucking and buying feeder cattle while growing up.

After graduating from Letcher High School in 1949 he attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, majoring in Civil Engineering and Geology. During this period, he mapped a significant portion of the Wind Cave System. There is a story about Knute and good friend Gene Toland being caught under a President's nose on Mount Rushmore.

In 1952 he joined the Army to fight in Korea. He came back injured with three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart in 1954. He started wearing his Korea Vet hat exclusively many years ago and was certain he said "Thank You for serving" to anyone he could identified as a Veteran.

He married Darlene Sylvia Morrison in Mitchell, SD on May 31, 1957. They started their family in Rapid City, SD eventually ending up with five children. The family moved in 1964 overseas where he worked on some of the world's largest earthen dams. The first position was in Mangla, Pakistan. The family experienced many other countries including India, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and the Fiji Islands. They bought a house in Rapid City on their return. He continued heavy construction projects until retirement.

Fishing, hunting, spelunking, rock climbing and collecting were favorite activities. He passed this love onto his children. As a father, he attended 4-H horse shows, baseball, Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, softball, ATVs and other activities the children participated in.

Knute and Darlene divorced but continued to do things together with their children and grandchildren. In 1994 Knute had a serious car accident causing brain damage. He spent a year in rehabilitation at Sister Kenny Brain Institute in Minneapolis, MN. After that he went back to Rapid City where he lived until his death.

He is survived by his children: Dr. Katherine "Kate" Knutson (Dr. Steve Barghusen), Bloomington, MN, Rebecca "Joey" Knutson, Black Hawk, Patrick "Pat" Knutson (Kristin), Spicewood, TX, and Mathew "Matt" Knutson, Rapid City; four grandchildren: Alicia Cuny, Chase and Tucker Knutson, and LaTosha Barnes; three great-grandchildren: Vanessa Cuny and Dontae and Noah Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: LeRoy, Darwin, Delbert, and sister Kathleen; daughter, Vicky Knutson; and Darlene Knutson.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with full military honors.

