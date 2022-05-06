Marion Edward Glassgow IV

BOULDER, CO - Ed Glassgow born June 15, 1954, passed away January 5, 2022 at his home in Boulder, Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharyn Glassgow; daughter Shari Glassgow of Thornton; son Ed Glassgow V (Jordan Di Marco) of Longmont; brothers Baron (Barbara), Scot, and Lyndon (Cori), and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Ian.

After graduating from Rapid City Central High School, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Sharyn, in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1975. Together, they built a life, as Ed graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines with a degree in Geological engineering. They moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Ed worked for the Wyoming Highway Department. Soon after their first child, Shari, was born, Ed got his Professional Engineer's License and he and Sharyn moved their little family to Boulder, Colorado, where Ed accepted a job at a local Geological/Civil Engineering and Surveying company, Scott, Cox, and Associates. Over the next few years, they welcomed two more children, Ed Jr., and Ian. After working for Scott, Cox for just over a decade, Ed became an owner of the company in 1991, and went on to be sole owner, operating the company for 31 years, until his passing.

In addition to his work at Scott, Cox, for many years Ed enjoyed running a small computer consulting business, in the days when home computing was just becoming relatively common. He repaired and reprogrammed computers, as well as coding software for companies large and small. He often did work with Boulder-based Ball Aerospace, even contributing code to software that went up in one of the space shuttles. During this time, he was a member and later president of a local group of Macintosh computer enthusiasts called The Boulder Mac Maniacs.

Ed enjoyed spending his free time at their cabin in the mountains, watching the deer and wild turkeys move through the property, or walking along the Little Thompson River. After he and Sharyn built the cabin, he spent as much time there as possible, feeling very at home in the natural environment. He made many friends in the Pinewood Springs community and valued his time with his dog, Shadow, at the "Man Cave" with Pinewood neighbors. He will be greatly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Step Denver in Ed's memory.

Services are pending.