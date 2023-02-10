RAPID CITY – Marion Joyce Blais, 86, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Marion at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.