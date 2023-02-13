RAPID CITY - Marion Joyce Blais passed away on Thursday, February 9th, in the presence of her family. She was born on July 26th, 1936, in Watertown, South Dakota; giving the world 86 years of unconditional love.

Marion went to Watertown High School and graduated May of 1955. She then married the love of her life, Albert, on February 23rd, 1957. Together they lived in many different states and cities while Albert traveled for work. They finally settled in Rapid City in 1962. They brought four amazing children in to this world; Kathy, Joe, Diane, and Lori.

Marion worked for Sears for 20 years. Through working there, she won a 1979 Camaro z28 that she and Albert absolutely loved. She retired from the company in 1992.

Marion loved watching and feeding the birds outside, and watching her "programs" on tv in the afternoon. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and went to church every week. One of her favorite hobbies was working in her garden and planting flowers.

Sadly, Albert lost his life to leukemia in 1992. Marion then lived an amazing life with her four children and her eight grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren dearly, and they loved her even more.

In 2013, Marion's youngest daughter, Lori, lost her battle to colorectal cancer. No mother should feel the pain of losing their child, but that didn't stop her from becoming one of the strongest women anyone has ever met.

Although she was so strong, she lost her own fight against colon cancer on February 9th, 2023.

From her family to yours: please get your colonoscopies. It can save your life!

She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Dave) Thovson; son, Joe (Cindi) Blais; daughter, Diane Dahlberg; brother-in law, John (Nancy) Blais; sister-in-law, Maggie (Bill) Hauger; sister, Shirley (Harlan) Meher, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo (Mavis) Smith, husband, Albert, brother, Earl, daughter, Lori Valandra, and son-in-law, Tony Valandra.

Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Marion at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.