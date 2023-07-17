RAPID CITY - Marion R. LeCompte, 92, Rapid City, SD passed away July 9, 2023.
Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Kirk Funeral Home
