HOT SPRINGS | Marjo Ann Maple, 82, passed away at her home on November 30, 2021 in Hot Springs, SD.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.