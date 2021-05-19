Marjorie A. Hustead

WALL | Our beloved Marjorie Ann Hustead went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021, at the age of 92, from Westhills Village Healthcare in Rapid City.
Marjorie was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Gretta and Harold Rensch. She was the third of their five children.
Marjorie always said her life really began when she met her husband, Bill, at the age of 16. A student at the Catholic boarding school in town, he was the love of her life. She attended Clark College all-girls school for a short time and then transferred to the University of South Dakota where she joined sorority life as a Kappa Alpha Theta. Marjorie and Bill maintained a long-distance relationship throughout their years as students and Bill's service in the Navy, marrying in August of 1949. Bill whisked her away to his hometown of Wall near the Badlands where he ran the Wall Drug Store with his parents. They were blessed with seven children in eight years.
Marjorie leaves a legacy of wisdom, patience, and strength. She embraced life in western South Dakota, raising her children and instilling her Catholic faith and values in them. Bill adored her and had the utmost respect for her.
Marjorie loved to travel, and she and Bill toured the world together during the drug store's off-seasons, spending time in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Her strength and endurance were put to the test with the loss of her son, Jon, at the age of 21, and throughout Bill's battle with ALS. It was incredible to witness her care and love for Bill as he endured his illness. Marjorie's legacy is one of unconditional love for her husband, stability and wisdom for her children and grandchildren, and unfailing strength during life's trials.
Grateful for having shared her life are three sons, Rick Hustead and his wife Patt, of Wall, Teddy Hustead and his wife Karen, of Wall, and Patrick Hustead of Denver, CO; three daughters, Kelly Engelhart and her husband, Tim, of Denver, CO, Suzette Kirby and her husband, Steve, of Sioux Falls, and Jayme Chapman and her husband, Rich, of Minneapolis, MN; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sheila Gottron of San Juan Capistrano, CA; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Jon Hustead; her parents; and three brothers, Pat, Dick, and Bill Rensch.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, May 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall. Private family interment followed at the Wall Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the ALS Association.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.