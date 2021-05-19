Marjorie A. Hustead

WALL | Our beloved Marjorie Ann Hustead went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2021, at the age of 92, from Westhills Village Healthcare in Rapid City.

Marjorie was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Gretta and Harold Rensch. She was the third of their five children.

Marjorie always said her life really began when she met her husband, Bill, at the age of 16. A student at the Catholic boarding school in town, he was the love of her life. She attended Clark College all-girls school for a short time and then transferred to the University of South Dakota where she joined sorority life as a Kappa Alpha Theta. Marjorie and Bill maintained a long-distance relationship throughout their years as students and Bill's service in the Navy, marrying in August of 1949. Bill whisked her away to his hometown of Wall near the Badlands where he ran the Wall Drug Store with his parents. They were blessed with seven children in eight years.

Marjorie leaves a legacy of wisdom, patience, and strength. She embraced life in western South Dakota, raising her children and instilling her Catholic faith and values in them. Bill adored her and had the utmost respect for her.