MARSHALL, Mo. | Marjorie A. Newkirk, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at The Living Center in Marshall. She was born on Nov. 30, 1930 in Huron, SD, the daughter of Ernest Kobes and Marjorie (Pierce) Kobes, who preceded her in death.

On June 1, 1958 in Rapid City, SD, she was united in marriage to Duane Newkirk, who resides in Sedalia.

Marjorie raised her family including three children on Rimrock Highway in Rapid City. In her early years she enjoyed playing the organ at Big Bend Presbyterian Church. Marjorie enjoyed crocheting in her early years making blankets for family members.

After she and her husband's retirement, they decided to become "Snow Birds" in Sun City West, AZ. Living there for 28 years before moving to Sedalia to be near their daughter Diane. In November of 2019, Marjorie and Duane moved into Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Sedalia. In December of 2020, due to failing health, Marjorie moved to the Living Center in Marshall, MO.