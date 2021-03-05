Marjorie A. Sagen

RAPID CITY | Marjorie Alice "Marge" Sagen, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Edgewood Assisted Living, which had been her home for the past seven years.

She was born in Rapid City, to Harry and Clara Aigner on April 15, 1930. She attended school in Rapid City and graduated from high school in 1948. She then attended the National School of Business, graduating in August 1949 and proceeded to work at Dakota Typewriter.

She met Gene Sagen on Valentine's Day 1950 and they were married on August 24, 1950. They lived in Rapid City and were married for 57 years, until the time of Gene's death in 2007.

Marge was involved with her children's Brownie and Cub Scout Troops, Extension Club, Sewing Circle, and church activities. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Fisher (Randy), and sons, Richard and David Sagen, all of Rapid City; grandchildren, Merrick Fisher, Rapid City, Taylor Sagen, Boston, MA, and Salim Golden (Chris), TX; great-grandchildren, Gabby, Amelia, and Savannah Golden; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry Aigner Jr.; and sisters, Dorothy Crawford and Ethel Williams.