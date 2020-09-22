Marjorie Backus

Margie was born in St. Paul, MN, to Ernest and Stella (Inman) Haskell. She went to school at Minnehaha Academy in St. Paul. Four of her children were born in St. Paul, and her youngest son was born in Cloquet. The family then moved to Rapid City, SD. After raising her children, she worked for many years at the Family Thrift Bakery and Jolly Lane Greenhouse. She was a counselor for a singles group with the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. She loved the Black Hills and all that it had to offer — she was an avid skier, hiker, and enjoyed the outdoors.