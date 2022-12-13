Marjorie Huber

Funeral services will be held for Marjorie Jeanette (Fawcett) Huber on December 16, 2022, at the Weston County Senior Services at 2:00 p.m.

Marge passed away December 7, 2022, at the Weston County Manor after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Marge was born March 4, 1936 at the family ranch on Beaver Creek to Frank and Pearl (Schultz) Fawcett, the youngest of four children. Being the youngest, Marge had a wonderful childhood and loved reliving memories with great stories about her siblings, her family, and life growing up on the ranch.

Marge spent her early school years at the Sweet Country School on Beaver Creek then in Newcastle in her teen years. Marge married her high school sweetheart, Jack Ray Huber, August 1, 1953. The couple made their first home at the Gas Plant near the Cheyenne River. They later moved into Newcastle where Jack built their home on Pine Street.

Marge was a devoted mother and homemaker but also worked at several different places over the years including Deckers, the National Bank and the Senior Center and as a home health caretaker. Marge and Jack owned and operated the Sears and Roebuck Catalog Store in Newcastle from 1972 to 1980.

Small but mighty, Marge enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and going to dances. In her younger years Marge and Jack loved fishing, camping and Sunday drives with the kids. Most of all Marge loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never met a stranger and was quick to volunteer her help to anyone who needed it. Whether it was help with a luncheon, a phone call to a friend or giving you vegetables from her garden, she preferred being a worker instead of the one who took credit. She delivered Meals on Wheels for several years until she was unable to do so.

She is survived by her children her daughters: Jeanette Huber of Clarkston, WA and Patty (Chuck) Bartlett of Newcastle; and, her son, Richard (Vera) Huber of Newcastle; grandchildren: Eric (Natalie)Bartlett of Maple Valley, WA, Kelly (Don) Reilly of La Quinta, CA, Jamie (Brian) LeJambre of Lander, WY, Christa (Patrick) Lacey of Newcastle, Libby Huber of Newcastle; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Ruth Moore of Yuma, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Huber of Newcastle, grandson, Heath Bartlett of Newcastle, sister, Mary Capps and brother, Bill Fawcett also of Newcastle.

Donations may be made to Weston County Senior Center in Marjorie's name. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railway Ave., Newcastle, WY, 82701 or expressions of sympathy may also be made online at www.meridianmortuary.com.