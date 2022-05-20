Marjorie Mae Todd

RAPID CITY - Marjorie Mae (Morrison) Todd, 92, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022. Marjorie was born on April 28, 1930, in Rapid City, SD, the youngest daughter of Forrest Wayne and Emma Marie (Davis) Morrison. Her family lived in Bonita Springs until 1934 when they moved to Sturgis, SD.

In 1948 Marjorie graduated from Sturgis High School and one year later she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Todd. They were blessed with many wonderful years together, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2019, a few months before Richard's passing.

As newlyweds Marjorie and Richard lived in Sturgis, SD, moving to Fayetteville, NC, when Richard was in the service. After his return from the Korean war, they moved to Rapid City, SD, and made it their forever home. They shared a life filled with love, laughter, faith, friends, and fellowship, and together they raised five children: Judy, Rodney, Lora, Sheila, and Jill.

Marjorie always had a smile for everyone! She was a gracious hostess who had a knack for making others feel special and welcome. She was hardworking, didn't take short cuts and did everything with excellence. Taking care of her family was her number one priority, she didn't need to be in the spotlight to shine, she did that by supporting them. She loved hosting gatherings, large and small, and family events, especially when they included her grandchildren! Her home was a warm happy place.

Marjorie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and baking and was very active in her church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a member of the United Methodist Women for many years, serving at the local, district and conference level.

In their retirement years Richard and Marjorie did Volunteer in Mission work through the United Methodist organization called NOMADS, traveling in their camper throughout the United States, rebuilding lives, homes, and facilities with God's love and using their skills in service to others. Richard and Marjorie were a special couple with a special love and devotion to each other and their faith. They were happiest when they were helping those in need or enjoying the company of family and friends.

Marjorie's warm, caring spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Alzheimer's may have taken her memory, but it did not take her joy in life, or sense of adventure, or the kindness she always had for others.

A special thank-you to the staff at Morningstar Assisted Living for the wonderful, loving care they provided for Marjorie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, David; sisters: Rebecca and Barbara; and her husband, Richard.

Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Rodney (Val) Todd of Rapid City; daughters: Judy (Mike) Parrish of Texas, Lora (Dave) Wilson of Sturgis, Sheila (Todd) Freemyer, and Jill Todd (Dale Nowak); all of Minnesota; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

