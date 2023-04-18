LEAD - Marjorie Parke, 94, of Lead, SD, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche, SD.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Deadwood, SD. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Deadwood and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead, SD.