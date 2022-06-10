RAPID CITY- Marjorie Todd, 92, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at First United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
