Mark A. Fenhaus

RAPID CITY | Mark Anthony Fenhaus, 61, died at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Mark was born in Sturgis to Carlos and Charlotte Fenhaus of Hermosa. He lived in Rapid City his entire life, where he worked as a mechanic for many years. In later years, he worked as a ranch hand for Curtis Temple of Porcupine and Loral Williams of Rapid City doing carpentry and drywall work.

He is survived by his parents, Carlos (Charlotte) Fenhaus of Hermosa; his son, Mark S. Flack of Rapid City; brothers, Harold (Gwen) Fenhaus, Carlos (Cindy) Fenhaus of Rapid City, and Matthew (Jayme) Fenhaus of Indianola, OK; sisters, Angela Morgan of Spearfish, Christie (Stan) Anders of Union Center, and Charlotte Murphy of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; brother, Jason Fenhaus; nephew, Richard Fenhaus; and lifelong friend, Alan Rust.

Services to be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.