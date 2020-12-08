SPOKANE, Wash. | Mark E. Wilson died on Nov. 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on August 10, 1938 in North Platte, NE, to Don and Ruby Wilson. The family moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1941. He graduated from RCHS in 1956 and was active in debate, sports and scouting, where he attained the level of Eagle Scout.

Mark pursued his education at USD in political science. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army, serving three years in Germany in the Intelligence Branch. After he separated from the Army, he entered Law School at the U of MN graduating in 1966. He started his legal career as a legal aid attorney in Minneapolis, MN, Milwaukee, WI, and Harrisburg, PA. He then pursued a teaching career at the Gonzaga School of Law in Spokane, WA.

Mark co-founded the University Legal Assistance Gonzaga Law Clinic which served the legal needs of thousands of low-income members of the area. This clinic gained prominence and was awarded several state and national honors. He worked with law schools in Argentina and Chile helping them develop similar programs.