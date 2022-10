RAPID CITY - Mark Lee Kivi, 62, passed away on October 11, 2022 at Monument Hospital in Rapid City, SD surrounded by his devoted wife and loving family.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery.