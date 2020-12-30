 Skip to main content
Mark T. Kreager

BELLE FOURCHE | Mark T. Kreager, 45, died Dec. 23, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be a live webcast via Zoom at 1 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, Jan. 16. Contact Rev. Amanda Simons at a.simons@gachurch.org for the zoom link.

Kirk Funeral Home

