Marlin H. Neugebauer

MITCHELL | Marlin Herbert Neugebauer, Platoon Sergeant with the SD National Guard, 87, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital from a fall he did not recover from.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church with burial and military rites at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Marlin is survived by his daughters, Marcie (Tim) Brumbaugh and Marita Neugebauer (Mark Hicks), both of Rapid City, SD; his granddaughter, Whitney Sanders (Drew Diehm), Rapid City, SD; two great-grandsons, Leedin Sanders and Rhett Chiaroni; his sister-in-law, VonDean (Keith) Smith, Owasso, OK; and many special cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marje in January of 2011; and his parents.

To share your condolences please visit www.willfuneralchapel.com.

