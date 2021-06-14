Marlin H. Neugebauer

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church with burial and military rites at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Marlin is survived by his daughters, Marcie (Tim) Brumbaugh and Marita Neugebauer (Mark Hicks), both of Rapid City, SD; his granddaughter, Whitney Sanders (Drew Diehm), Rapid City, SD; two great-grandsons, Leedin Sanders and Rhett Chiaroni; his sister-in-law, VonDean (Keith) Smith, Owasso, OK; and many special cousins and friends.